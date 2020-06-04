Centro awards local high school students

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos recently announced the establishment of a scholarship fund in honor of Ofelia Vasquez-Philo, the original founder of Centro.

The “Ofelia Vasquez-Philo Memorial Scholarship” awarded its first scholarships to three deserving 2020 graduate students of San Marcos High School on Friday, May 15. This year's scholarship offered one $800 scholarship and two $500 scholarships. The three recipients are:

Abraham Medina Martinez: Martinez received $800 for his talent in music and his participation in Centro's music classes, sparking his interest in music. His field of study will be music education.

Klariza Hurtado: Hurtado received $500 for leadership skills in the school’s Future Farmers of America and in the local 4H Club organization. Her field of study will be agricultural services and development.

Juliana Saucedo: Saucedo received $500 for work in school volunteerism, her desire to give back to the community and her completion of 24 college hours while in high school. Her field of study will be social work.

Rosalba Vasquez Merchant, Vasquez-Philo's youngest daughter, presented the scholarship recipients for the first year of the scholarship.

“This award is a tribute to my mother’s history of hard work," Merchant said. "She valued leadership skills, appreciated art and music and those giving back to the community.”

The scholarship was created by Centro to serve as financial aid to help students offset tuition costs, reduce student loans and expenses at an accredited Junior college or four-year college. The new scholarship will be offered annually and is designated for students enrolled in their final year at San Marcos High School.

“Our wish is to assist students who have leadership qualities, community involvement and the passion to obtain a college education,” said Vasquez-Philo's niece and Chair of the Ofelia Vasquez-Philo Scholarship Committee Dr. Rosina Valle.

The scholarship was made possible through the generosity of Lizbeth Dobbins.

“I wanted to help continue Ofelia Vasquez-Philo’s dream of helping students with their college education who have a talent in the arts and music and have demonstrated involvement in the community,” Dobbins said.

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos opened its doors on Sept. 18, 2010 as a nonprofit community-serving organization. The mission of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos is to serve as a community beacon for the preservation, development, promotion and celebration of the Hispanic arts, culture, heritage and values. Being located at the heart of one of the first Mexican American "barrios" of San Marcos, Centro provides a unique space for people to learn about or share their Hispanic heritage and to participate in public programs, classes and events. The cultural center is made up of four components: an art gallery, a library, a museum and the programs that make Centro such an active and lively place. For more information, go to Centro's website.