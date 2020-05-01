Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos has held its Annual Cinco de Mayo Luncheon at Cuauhtemoc Hall for a number of years, but this year, due to COVID-19, it is moving the annual fundraisier and gathering online.

Centro, after some revising and replanning, is hosting its first virtual event, the Centro Cinco de Mayo Lunch Especial.

Centro invites the community to join it for good food, while supporting the continuing of its valuable programming and local businesses.

"Since our annual luncheon has been canceled, we have an opportunity for you to celebrate, enjoy great food, support some of our local businesses and still support Centro during this difficult time," Centro said in a press release.

Centro started selling lunch tickets on April 29 for lunch specials at Casa Maria, Rogelio's and Taqueria La Fonda.

Casa Maria meal options for Centro’s Annual Cinco de Mayo Luncheon:

The Centro Cinco Especial Mixed Fajita Plate with chicken and beef, fajita fixins, rice, beans, salad and a 20 oz. drink.

The Centro Cinco Especial Chicken Mole that includes rice, beans, salad and a 20 oz. drink.

The Centro Cinco Especial Pescado al la Plancha with a grilled fish fillet, rice, beans, salad and a 20 oz. drink.

Rogelio’s meal option for Centro’s Annual Cinco de Mayo Luncheon:

The Centro Cinco Especial Carne Guisada Plate with stewed tender beef with its own natural, thick brown gravy, rice and beans.

Taqueria La Fonda meal options for Centro’s Annual Cinco de Mayo Luncheon:

The Centro Cinco Especial Mixed Fajita Plate with chicken and beef, fajita fixins, rice, beans,

The Centro Cinco Especial Asado de Puerco with roasted pork, rice and beans.

The Centro Cinco Especial Crispy Taco Plate with rice and beans.

All plates are $20 each and include a $10 donation to Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos — with the ticket processing fee the total comes out to $22.85. To purchase a ticket and select a meal option, go to the Centro Cinco de Mayo Eventbrite page.

On Tuesday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., participants can take their tickets to the restaurant of their choosing and pickup their ordered meals. Participants are asked to bring a printed copy of their receipt or be able to show it on their phone upon pickup.

Those unable to take part in the May 5 Lunch special can still support Centro and local restaurants by purchasing a $10 gift card to one of the featured restaurants that can be used toward any available menu item in the next 90 days. The ticket cost is still $10 gift card with the $10 Centro donation and $2.85 ticket processing fee.

Ticket purchases close on Monday, May 4 at 5 p.m. central time or once they are sold out. All gift cards will be mailed to the address provided at purchase and have an expected 3-5 days for delivery.

Centro is also accepting donations on its website to go toward virtual summer programs and to help them continue operating during this time.

The mission of Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos is to serve as a community beacon for the preservation, development, promotion and celebration of the Hispanic arts, culture, heritage and values. For more information, go to Centro's website.

For questions about Centro’s Annual Cinco de Mayo Luncheon, contact Centro via email at centro@sanmarcoscentro.org or call 512-878-0640 and leave a voicemail and your call will be returned.