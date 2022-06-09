Centro to host book reading, signing by Adria Cruz Tabor on Sunday

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos presents a reading and book signing by Adria Cruz Tabor on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m. at 211 Lee Street in San Marcos.

“Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story” is Tabor’s first published work. Her new novel tells the story of a young woman with psychic abilities who grows up in a Texas Mexican town between 1830 and 1850, years of unrest and war.

This story follows the life of Ana Dolores Peregrino Gonzalez as she struggles to cope with the assimilation of her culture, displacement of her language and unjust segregationist laws. Despite it all, her spiritual guidance helps her retain her self-autonomy, support her community, and achieve contentment and love in her life.

“Literature of early Mexican history in Texas is not much discussed outside of academia,” the author states on what makes her book unique. “I hope that the reader can relate with Ana Dolores’s journey, whether it be emotionally, socially or romantically, while being entertainingly engaged.”

An excerpt from “Love’s Rebirth: A Tejana Story” reads: “God’s gifts of love rain upon us constantly. We need to learn to recognize them and accept them with gratitude in our hearts. Some might come in the form of hard lessons, but they are love gifts nonetheless, for our own spiritual growth. God’s love comes again and again—that’s the meaning of Tlazolia Occepa.”

Tabor is a long-time resident of San Marcos. As the daughter of a Foreign Service employee, she grew up in several different countries and had to quickly adapt to new environments. The presence of spiritual guidance throughout her growing years helped her maneuver through different cultural moral values with tolerance and acceptance. The encounter of different cultures, traditions, foods, and spiritual teachings always held an interest for her. “Love's Rebirth” reflects the importance to her of recognizing God’s love and sharing it with others.

Visit www.adriacruztabor.com for more information. Book is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Submitted by Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos