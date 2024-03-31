Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Centro raises money for the Ofelia Vasquez Philo memorial scholarship

Sun, 03/31/2024 - 5:00am
Sunday, March 31, 2024

Board members for Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos read over scholarship applications from graduating seniors for the Ofelia Vasquez Philo Memorial Scholarship. Centro awards deserving seniors headed to college or trade school to further their education and make the world a better place! Pictured are from left to right, JD Perez, Liz Dobbins and Rosalba Vasquez Merchant. 
           

Photo submitted by Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos

