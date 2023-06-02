Chamber announces event date change

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that its 2023 Texas Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon previously set for June, is now scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

The change was necessitated by the Texas Legislature being called back into special session. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall. Scheduled to speak are State Sen. Zaffirini and State Rep. Zweiner. The third featured speaker is Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Texas Association of Business. For further information, as space is limited, go to the chamber's website https://business.sanmarcostexas. com.