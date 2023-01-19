Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation hosts Community Tree Giveaway

Thu, 01/19/2023 - 6:59pm
Staff Reports
Thursday, January 19, 2023

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation department will hold a Community Tree Giveaway in the San Marcos Public Library parking lot Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to select from native shade, ornamental or fruit trees in one- to five-gallon containers. All trees will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to save time and plan ahead, the city encourages participants to view the tree availability list on the website at sanmarcostx.gov/forestry. Additionally, volunteers will be on-site to help residents choose the right tree for their yard.

This program only applies to residents who live within the San Marcos city limits.

