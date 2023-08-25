Clear the Shelters is Saturday

Don't pause at all this weekend on your way to finding the newest member of the family–one with personality and the ability to transform your life.

Throughout the month of August, the city of San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter and Adoption Center has promoted adoptions with a cost of only $10. But on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., there is an adoption event that is 'paw-sitively' perfect: the Clear the Shelters Party. The shelter is located east of IH-35, at 750 River Road, approximately one mile south of Highway 80 in San Marcos.

The event will feature vendors and food to at least 2 p.m, and most important, the waiving of adoption fees for the animals until 5 p.m.

As has been reported by shelters across the state, this year the number of strays and adoptable animals is high. With the stretch of triple digit temperatures, finding permanent homes for these four-footed and sometimes feathered friends, is at a premium, in order to save lives.

In recent weeks, both San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes and Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra have posted their support of this event, encouraging everyone in the community who might have heart and room to spare, to consider taking home a new dog or cat, especially.

By the way, Frisbee Dan is a 4-year-old Corgi mix with a sweet personality. He is heartworm positive and will need to go to a foster or foster-to-adopt home, while he completes his treatment-all provided by SMRAS.

To view all the animals up for adoption, visit sanmarcostx. gov/adopt.

In its most recent report, shelter officials estimated there are currently 150 dogs and 90 cats at the facility. While the goal is to find homes Saturday for all, the staff said that at a minimum, they are looking to see at least 50 animals find a permanent home. Remember, this is the intake facility for all Hays County, including San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, Dripping Springs and Wimberley.