Community engagement with Gary Job Corps

“We are Blood”

Students and Staff from the Gary Job Corps Center have participated with “We are Blood” Blood drive for over 10 years in a tri-annual event.

“We Are Blood” has drawn Central Texans together since 1951 to provide and protect the community blood supply. By inspiring people to donate locally and to take pride in this resource, the organization ensures all Central Texans will continue to have access to life-saving blood when they need it.

“Jamaica 2023” Martindale, Texas

Gary Job Corps Corrections/Security Cadets have assisted with crowd and traffic control for over 10 years where thousands enjoyed music, food, games, and fellowship. Entertainment was performed by David Farias Band, Jay Perez and the Band, and DJ Jammer Cruz. The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church was christened in 1908, celebrating in the community with the Jamaica.