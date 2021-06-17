Creekhouse to open early summer 2021 in Wimberley

A new restaurant overlooking the Cypress Creek in Wimberley is set to open in early July.

Creekhouse, a new spot created by a group of Wimberley locals who will bring comfort food with a sophisticated Texas twist to the burgeoning Hill Country town, boasts an all-day menu. Creekhouse, with its brunch, lunch and dinner menus, aims to bring a modern take to favored traditions.

The menu will included elevated comfort food dishes like Roasted Creole Blue Crab Fingers; Gulf Coast Oysters; Low Country Shrimp Boil; Southern Charcuterie; Green Chili Queso; Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Bites; Creole House-Fried Pork Rind Nachos; NOLA BBQ Shrimp; Mexican Street Tacos; and other signature dishes like Hill Country Brisket Ramen and Southern Fried Quail Knots.

Creekside will also offer a wide selection of Texas-brewed beers, fine wines, and artfully crafted cocktails that complement the menu's robust flavors.

The Creekhouse design is meant to evoke nostalgic feelings of a weekend spent on the river, with a modern and fresh feel. The vision for the space is to create a place for families, friends, and locals to come together to enjoy good food, while taking advantage of a large deck overlooking Cypress Creek.

The Creekhouse concept was born from a local group of friends who wanted to bring a fresh new culinary option to the Wimberley scene. The perfect partnership presented itself with executive chef and culinary director Mark Grimes, who brings unparalleled talent and experience to the table, with a 30 year hospitality career, spanning experience at 100 successful concepts across the country and Europe. After years of chasing his passion for food and traveling the country to work on one exciting concept after another, Mark has finally planted his roots in Wimberley with his wife Kimmie and they don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“We created Creekhouse out of a love for our hometown, Wimberley,” Grimes said. “We wanted to bring a vibrant spot for locals and out of towners to come to celebrate, relax and slow down. We believe there's no better reason to gather than for good food, friends, and live music— and no better place to be than Wimberley, Texas”

Creekhouse — located on the Wimberley Square at 14015 Ranch Road 12 — will open early July and hours will be Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Creekhouse will feature frequent live music and community events. Find out more and make a reservation at creekhousewtx.com or follow Creekhouse on Instagram at @creekhousewtx.