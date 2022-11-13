Davenport Drag Brunch to support BPSF Fall Fundraiser Nov. 13

Bobcat Pride Scholarship fund will hold its Fall Fundraiser with a drag brunch and silent auction from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Davenport, located at 194 S. Guadalupe St.

The silent auction will begin at 1 p.m., and will feature donated bundles for bidding from several local businesses such as Aquabrew, The Floral Studio, Pennington’s Cakes, Dos Gatos, Zelicks, Pie Society, The Root Cellar, Twin River Tarot, Tickle-Blagg Animal Hospital and more. Proceeds from the silent auction will support the BPSF Jeremy O. Torres Emergency Stabilization Fund.

The Davenport’s “Let’s Drag Brunch B*tch” is hosted by Eileen Dover every second Sunday of the month. BPSF will be set up to greet guests with the drag show beginning around 2 p.m.

Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides monetary support to emerging adults ages 18 to 25 who have minority sexual and gender identities (LGBTQIA+), residing in the greater San Marcos area.

For more information, follow BPSF on Facebook at facebook.com/ BobcatPrideScholarship.