EVO Entertainment Group offers free popcorn bags for National Popcorn Day

EVO Entertainment Group will give away free bags of popcorn in celebration of National Popcorn Day on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Guests can pick up a complimentary bag of popcorn at one of EVO’s Central Texas locations during standard operating hours. Quantities are limited to one regular-sized bag per customer and the purchase of a movie ticket is not required. Movie lovers, however, can get their movie theater popcorn fix and enjoy a new release or returning classic in EVO’s Cinema Safe theaters, if chosen.

During COVID-19 pandemic, EVO Entertainment Group has implemented increased safety procedures including dynamic theater seating, enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for guests and staff, air filtration systems and reduced capacities at each venue. To learn more about EVO Entertainment’s COVID-safe procedures, visit https://bit.ly/3bFQQp1.

EVO Entertainment Group locations:

•EVO Cinemas — Belterra Village

166 Hargraves Drive, Suite A100

Austin

•EVO Entertainment — Kyle Crossing

3200 Kyle Crossing

Kyle

•EVO Cinemas — Creekside Town Center

214 Creekside Way

New Braunfels

•EVO Entertainment — Springtown Center

1180 Thorpe Lane, Suite 130

San Marcos

•EVO Cinemas — San Marcos Starplex 12

1250 Wonder World Drive

San Marcos

•EVO Entertainment — Schertz

18658 North I-35

Schertz