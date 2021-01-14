EVO Entertainment Group offers free popcorn bags for National Popcorn Day
EVO Entertainment Group will give away free bags of popcorn in celebration of National Popcorn Day on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Guests can pick up a complimentary bag of popcorn at one of EVO’s Central Texas locations during standard operating hours. Quantities are limited to one regular-sized bag per customer and the purchase of a movie ticket is not required. Movie lovers, however, can get their movie theater popcorn fix and enjoy a new release or returning classic in EVO’s Cinema Safe theaters, if chosen.
During COVID-19 pandemic, EVO Entertainment Group has implemented increased safety procedures including dynamic theater seating, enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for guests and staff, air filtration systems and reduced capacities at each venue. To learn more about EVO Entertainment’s COVID-safe procedures, visit https://bit.ly/3bFQQp1.
EVO Entertainment Group locations:
•EVO Cinemas — Belterra Village
166 Hargraves Drive, Suite A100
Austin
•EVO Entertainment — Kyle Crossing
3200 Kyle Crossing
Kyle
•EVO Cinemas — Creekside Town Center
214 Creekside Way
New Braunfels
•EVO Entertainment — Springtown Center
1180 Thorpe Lane, Suite 130
San Marcos
•EVO Cinemas — San Marcos Starplex 12
1250 Wonder World Drive
San Marcos
•EVO Entertainment — Schertz
18658 North I-35
Schertz