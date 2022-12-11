Experiential gifts for kids a big hit this holiday season

The popularity of experiential gifts is undeniable. In its 2021 Winter Holiday Shopping Report, the market research firm Mintel revealed that nearly half of individuals surveyed for the report felt that experiential gifts are superior to tangible items. Such preferences are something holiday shoppers can keep in mind as they pursue the perfect gift for their loved ones.

Experiential gifts are often associated with adults and their bucket lists, but kids have much to gain from being gifted experiences as well. In addition to the lasting memories inspired by experiential gifts, such offerings also get kids up and out of the house. Parents recognize that’s not always so easy in the digital age.

Though children likely don’t have a bucket list that can make it easy for holiday shoppers to find the perfect experiential gift, the following are a number of experiences that kids of all ages can enjoy.

• A day at the zoo

• A trip to a trampoline park or bouncy house facility • Tickets to a sporting event, concert or live show

• Music lessons • A paint and sip (juice) event with one or both parents • Cooking lessons

• A day at a nearby national park

• A camping trip

• Horseback riding lessons

• A day at a nearby amusement park

• A day at a local arcade

• A day at a local museum with interactive exhibits

• A helicopter ride

• Art lessons

• A day on the ski slopes

• A day on the beach

• Gymnastics lessons/classes

• A day at the local bowling alley with friends

• Ice skating lessons

• A round of mini golf

• Jewelry-making lessons/classes

• A fishing trip on a nearby body of water There’s no shortage of experiences that can benefit children’s lives. That’s something holiday shoppers can keep in mind as they shop for the perfect gifts for youngsters on their shopping list this December.

Article from Metro Creative