Exploring Nature:

We have a winner in our poetry contest. She is Alexandria Montes, of San Marcos.

You may recall the only rules were that the poem should rhyme, not be too long and arrive before the deadline. Montes’ entry met all these qualifications. And I really like it.

“I have never done this before,” she told me. “My poem is inspired by hummingbirds.”

Montes said her favorite hummer is the ruby-throat and that she hopes people will remember that small things in life can make a big difference.

Without further ado, here is the winning poem: Red juice in a yellow flower I stand and wait for an hour. Suddenly, a blur of ruby and emerald Whirled around, then drank and trembled. Luck has visited me today! I only wish it would stay.

I really appreciate all who sent in entries, and I am especially grateful to Montes for sending in the winner. Here is my closing poem to wind this all up: Watching birds is really great; They flit, they fly, they fascinate. Lovely poems they do inspire, Of dear birds, I’ll never tire!