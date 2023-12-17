Exploring Nature: Cold Cranes

The leaves are turning in my neighborhood — lots of yellows and reds showing up, and many leaves are falling to the ground. I am reminded that new birds will soon be arriving.

Brilliant yellow American goldfinches and scarlet- hued house finches are two of my favorites.

But if you want to see something truly amazing in the birding world, head on up to Muleshoe and visit the national wildlife refuge there. It’s way up north, and I’ve never been colder while watching birds — but it is truly a magical experience.

My goodness, I recall seeing about a thousand sandhill cranes, long legs extended, come in for a landing on a shallow lake. They honked and chortled and then settled down for a night standing out in the water, safe from predators. Next morning, I was there to see them take off, a massive liftoff of white-winged birds and perfectly synchronized like a birding ballet.

The refuge is vast, covering 6,440 acres, and features hiking trails, overlooks and camping. Lots of waterbirds start arriving in September and peak in December and February. You’ll see pintail, greenwinged teal, ruddy ducks and — most numerous — sandhill cranes.

As I recall, the Owl Café is located near the refuge and serves some excellent vittles.

Anyway, if you want to add some avian excitement to your life, drive on up to Muleshoe. The refuge is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in addition to birds, you can spot black-tailed prairie dogs, coyotes and various raptors, including Swainson’s hawk and golden eagle.

For information, call 806 941-3341.