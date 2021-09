Birds sometimes become intoxicated and exhibit drunken behavior.My first experience with drunk birds came in Rock Hill, S. C. A local bootlegger just outside town was careless with his fermented mash and a number of chickens pecked up a substantial amount. Unfortunately for the bootlegger, the local sheriff discovered the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!