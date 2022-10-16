Exploring Nature: Gone Geese

As fall migration gets underway, there’s a good chance you might spot a flying V formation of birds in the sky.

Geese especially prefer this formation because it allows them to reduce their energy use and increase their flight range.

And there’s nothing quite like the plaintive honking of these geese as they make their way to a new location — generally south.

Each flying bird leaves a wake of swirling air, and trailing geese shift to the side to avoid the downwash.

They will also adjust their position so that one wing passes through the upwash of the bird ahead. They can even adjust their wing beat rhythms and their distance from the bird in front so their wing beats are in phase. This requires a remarkable sensitivity to air movement, lift and drag, but it is essential to taking the most efficient path through the air.

Geese will also shift their timing and direction of migration depending on the weather and food availability. But all things being equal, late September and early October are good times to start migrating.

So keep an eye out for migrating geese — they put on one of nature’s most enduring and enchanting performances.