Exploring Nature: Good News 2022

I have good news and bad news.

Let’s lead with the bad. A new global study shows about half of all birds are in decline. A review of a half-century of bird population research showed that more than 5,200 different species of birds – almost half of the world’s total – are in decline Some 3,800 species, about 39% of the world’s total, are relatively stable. Fewer than 700 species show increases.

There has been a loss of nearly 3 billion birds in North America alone.

The culprits are many, including climate change, urbanization and agricultural intensification. All these contribute to disappearing and degraded habitat for birds.

However, all is not lost. If we could restore just 5% of converted habitat in priority areas around the world, we could avert most of the likely extinctions.

Obviously, our work is cut out for us.

So, what’s the good news? Well, after a drop off due to the pandemic, birding festivals are once more being held. And one of my all-time favorites is set for November. The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival will be held Nov. 9-13 in Harlingen.

Keynote speaker is Christina Baal and there will be field trips and a photo track.

I always look forward to seeing great kiskadees and green jays at this birding event — and I’ve never been disappointed.