Exploring Nature: Most Beautiful Bird

What is the most beautiful bird in the world?

That’s open to debate, but if we’re talking locally, the answer is probably the male painted bunting. This flying rainbow of a bird has a head that is deep indigo blue and a lime green back. Its underparts, the rump and a circular eye ring are all bright red.

What’s more, unlike many birds that molt to a drabber plumage in the fall, this bird keeps its bright feathers throughout the year. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The blue jay is also cited as one of this area’s avian beauties and some folks list the Bohemian waxwing as their choice for bird beauty.

Some avian authorities have compiled this list of the top ten most beautiful birds: Greater bird-of-paradise, resplendent quetzal, Formosan magpie, Himalayan monal, Oriental dwarf kingfisher, scarlet macaw, golden pheasant, Victoria crowned pigeon, toco toucan, and Nicobar pigeon.

Of all these, I've only seen three — the resplendent quetzal, scarlet macaw and toco toucan. Of that bunch, I’d rate the resplendent quetzal as most beautiful. It has a regal gold head crest, a small black eye and improbably long tail plumes. In addition to gold, it has feathers of red, blue and green. Wow.

I saw one in Panama but it is probably most numerous in Guatemala. In fact, it is the national bird of that country and they have its image on their flag. Plus the Guatemalan currency, the quetzal, is named after the bird.

Our state bird is the northern mockingbird, a rather plain species. The most colorful bird in my own backyard is probably the northern cardinal. These may not rival the resplendent quetzal for sheer beauty, but they are awfully nice birds. In fact, as far as I am concerned — if it has wings, it’s wonderful.