Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Congratulations to Betty Williamson of San Marcos for her winning poem “Sweet Song Bird.”
Photo from Metro Creative

Article Image Alt Text

Exploring Nature: Poetry Contest Winner

Sun, 05/28/2023 - 4:00am
Jerry Hall
Sunday, May 28, 2023

We have a winner!

Betty Williamson of San Marcos has won my bird poetry contest. I am pleased to be sending her one hundred dollars and to include her poem in today’s column.

“Are you kidding me?” was her reaction when I told her she had won. Then she brightened a bit — “Thanks a million!” she enthused.

Betty is 88 years young, and has lots of cardinals in her backyard, also blue jays and a few doves. She said she was going to quickly tell her daughter about winning.

I sincerely thank all who entered, and here, without further ado, is Betty’s winning poem:

Sweet Song Bird

I woke up this morning feeling a little ill, Until I heard a sweet song coming from the hill. The song was happy and gave me a thrill. Thank you little bird, singing from the hill.

And thank you, Betty Williamson, for sending in the winning poem. I hope you continue to see lots of lovely birds in your backyard.

And let me leave you with my own ultra short poem: Watching birds is really great/They flit, they fly, they fascinate!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023