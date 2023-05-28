Exploring Nature: Poetry Contest Winner

We have a winner!

Betty Williamson of San Marcos has won my bird poetry contest. I am pleased to be sending her one hundred dollars and to include her poem in today’s column.

“Are you kidding me?” was her reaction when I told her she had won. Then she brightened a bit — “Thanks a million!” she enthused.

Betty is 88 years young, and has lots of cardinals in her backyard, also blue jays and a few doves. She said she was going to quickly tell her daughter about winning.

I sincerely thank all who entered, and here, without further ado, is Betty’s winning poem:

Sweet Song Bird

I woke up this morning feeling a little ill, Until I heard a sweet song coming from the hill. The song was happy and gave me a thrill. Thank you little bird, singing from the hill.

And thank you, Betty Williamson, for sending in the winning poem. I hope you continue to see lots of lovely birds in your backyard.

And let me leave you with my own ultra short poem: Watching birds is really great/They flit, they fly, they fascinate!