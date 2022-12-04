Exploring Nature: Twelve Birds

What are the 12 birds that every Texan should be able to identify?

Well, considering our state is so blessed with avian riches, having some 640 different species, it’s hard to make a choice.

For my own part, the three birds I see most frequently at my backyard feeders are Carolina wren, black-crested titmouse and northern cardinal. They are yearround residents and almost like part of my family.

None of them are on the list which was published in the Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine. Their list of 12 birds every Texan should know goes like this — redtailed hawk, kildeer, Eurasian collared dove, great blue heron, house sparrow, American coot, barn swallow, brown-headed cowbird, cattle egret, turkey vulture, northern mockingbird and redwinged blackbird.

I can see listing the turkey vulture but I believe the black vulture could also be named — I see a lot of them around my place.

Also, I would expect the ruby-throated hummingbird or the blackchinned hummingbird to be on the list — maybe hummers did not count, but I believe most Texans would recognize one of these little flying jewels.

But I guess I won’t grouse too much. Better to feel content that we live in a state with such a plethora of avian riches. It’s great to be in a state that has mountains and plains, beaches and piney woods — all sorts of birdy habitats. And we are also on the Central Flyway, making Texas a fine place to see migrants in spring and fall.

So I am glad we have not only 12 easy-to-identify species, but also 628 other species as well.