A house sparrow drinks from a fountain at Blue Dahlia Bistro. House sparrows flourish at the Patsy Glenn Refuge.
Photo by Celeste Cook
Exploring Nature: Wimberley Refuge
Sometimes it seems I see the same old cast of birds at my place almost every day.
Carolina chickadee, black-crested titmouse and the occasional northern cardinal. They show up regular as clockwork.
Hoping to add a little avian excitement to my day, I recently drove over to the Patsy Glenn Refuge. Located in the heart of downtown Wimberley, across from the community center, this 1.8- acre nature sanctuary has a lot to offer. Winding mulched trails lead back to a large wooden bird blind, complete with a glass front and benches. There is even a spare pair of binoculars provided and photos of several birds likely to be seen.
The refuge has a butterfly garden and many plants and trees with name tags, so you can get useful botanical information as you stroll along. There are also rainwater- harvesting tanks, an informational kiosk and a tall wooden chimney to attract swifts.
The bird blind is at the rear of the refuge. A drip water feature is a magnet to birds and I saw a lot of sipping going on.
And what exotic birds did I encounter? Well, I did see a northern cardinal, a Carolina chickadee and a black-crested titmouse. Just like at my place.
But in addition, I saw sparrows. Lots and lots of sparrows. There must have been at least 40 or more fluttering about and pecking at seeds on the ground. Mostly house sparrows, but I think I also spotted a black-throated species. If you like sparrows, this is the place for you.
I once spotted a young couple leaving the bird blind very early one summer morning. They had large backpacks and appeared to be serious hikers. I believe they had slept overnight in the bird blind.
I don’t recommend that, but if you get the chance, do mosey on over to the Patsy Glenn Refuge. For birders and any aspiring naturalists, it’s a wonderful place to visit.