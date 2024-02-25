Exploring Nature: Wimberley Refuge

Sometimes it seems I see the same old cast of birds at my place almost every day.

Carolina chickadee, black-crested titmouse and the occasional northern cardinal. They show up regular as clockwork.

Hoping to add a little avian excitement to my day, I recently drove over to the Patsy Glenn Refuge. Located in the heart of downtown Wimberley, across from the community center, this 1.8- acre nature sanctuary has a lot to offer. Winding mulched trails lead back to a large wooden bird blind, complete with a glass front and benches. There is even a spare pair of binoculars provided and photos of several birds likely to be seen.

The refuge has a butterfly garden and many plants and trees with name tags, so you can get useful botanical information as you stroll along. There are also rainwater- harvesting tanks, an informational kiosk and a tall wooden chimney to attract swifts.

The bird blind is at the rear of the refuge. A drip water feature is a magnet to birds and I saw a lot of sipping going on.

And what exotic birds did I encounter? Well, I did see a northern cardinal, a Carolina chickadee and a black-crested titmouse. Just like at my place.

But in addition, I saw sparrows. Lots and lots of sparrows. There must have been at least 40 or more fluttering about and pecking at seeds on the ground. Mostly house sparrows, but I think I also spotted a black-throated species. If you like sparrows, this is the place for you.

I once spotted a young couple leaving the bird blind very early one summer morning. They had large backpacks and appeared to be serious hikers. I believe they had slept overnight in the bird blind.

I don’t recommend that, but if you get the chance, do mosey on over to the Patsy Glenn Refuge. For birders and any aspiring naturalists, it’s a wonderful place to visit.