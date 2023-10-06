FALL BRINGS FULL SLATE OF FUN

Since it’s the first full weekend in October, fallthemed events are lining up such as the Wimberley Market Days on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., because it’s not too early to start looking for unique holiday gifts for our hardto- shop-for loved ones.

Wimberley Market Days offers hundreds of artists and food vendors, and promises a full day of family-friendly shopping and fun.

Also perfect for the start of autumn is the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival. The weekend of Oct. 7 and 8 is the festival’s Indigenous Cultures celebration, with ceremonial Aztec dancing, maize, tacos and merchandise on Saturday, and a Comanche Indian Intertribal Exhibition on Sunday. Sunday’s activities will include ceremonial song and dance, frye bread and merchandise. Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is located at 419 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

Love cats? Join fellow fans of felines for Caturday Saturday at the San Marcos Public Library, where cat enthusiasts of all ages can share various cat-themed activities from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Afterward, head to Wake the Dead Coffee House at 5 p.m. for the monthly Abracadavar Market followed by the “When the River Speaks” publication release and open mic, where local poets will share their newly-published work from this month’s poetry magazine.

Looking for something a little further afield? Texas Performing Arts presents the “Six: The Musical” Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at Bass Concert Hall. In this theatrical event, the six wives of Henry VIII turned pop icons take the stage to tell their sides of the story. Tickets are available at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com.