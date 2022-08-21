Fall garden vegetables can be mighty tasty

Most gardeners think spring is the best time for gardening. But if you haven't tried a fall garden, consider putting one in now because it can be the best garden you have.

When I was with Mississippi State University, thousands of visitors would come out to our October Fall Flower and Garden Fest and see what a terrific fall garden can be. I can you tell you the produce is mighty tasty. Fallgrown produce is better because it ripens in a cooler, less stressful time of the season. It suffers less from sunburn or sunscald, and fall has fewer insects and diseases.

When should you plant? One way to figure this out is to count backwards from the first freeze annually. For the sake of example, let’s say Dec. 1. How many days are there from planting the seed until first harvest? Let's presume something like 60 days. Do you expect your plant to produce for maybe 30 to 60 days?

From these numbers, you can see it's planting time now for crops that can take no frost. Cutting back or carrying tomatoes through summer for fall production is a source of many an argument. Spring-planted tomatoes can be cut back for renewed fall production only if the plants are healthy and free of insect problems. Trying to carry an unhealthy plant through the summer usually means disaster. This summer has been a challenge to carry vegetables until fall due to the intense heat.

I prefer planting young tomato transplants now. All of the new Tempting Tomatoes are prime targets, especially if you will be growing some in containers on the porch, patio or deck. But if the tomatoes are to be cut back, avoid removing too much foliage since hot weather can burn the plants to death. After pruning, apply additional fertilizer and water to renew growth and increase tomato production well into fall. I promise, you will be a star when you serve homegrown ripened tomatoes for Christmas.

Growing veggies in containers is a great idea for those that don’t have space for what we all perceive as a regular- size garden and fall is the perfect time to give it a try. Over the last decade, there have been some great new varieties of tomatoes and peppers that are perfect for growing on the patio.

Proven Winner Tempting Tomatoes Goodhearted is one such variety. Though new, it is already an award winner. Imagine picking tomatoes on your patio or deck from a plant that is 18-inches tall and wide. The Garden Guy grew the new yellow Tempting Tomatoes Patio Sunshine. Holy wow. It will forever change any thoughts you had about yellow tomatoes not being tasty.

If you are convinced to try veggies in containers for fall, go full board, grow Proven Winners peppers like Fire Away, Amazel Basil and garlic chive, too. Your homemade pesto will be just a couple of steps away, just out the back door. The containers need not be that large or extravagant to harvest a bounty of produce. Being easy and able to move once or twice for some frosts just might be the key to having fresh tomatoes for the holidays. My main rule is selecting a good light potting mix that drains well. Of course, there is that no-brainer rule of making sure your container does have drainage holes.

Even though it is hot now, try fall gardening. When you harvest, the temperature will be cool and the produce will be the best tasting ever.

Follow me on Facebook @Norman-WinterTheGardenGuy for more photos and garden inspiration.