First TXST home game offers Bobcat fever fun

It is Homecoming weekend for the San Marcos High School Rattlers and the Texas State Bobcats are at home for their game .

Plan to go to the Back the Bobcats Block Party, on North Street between Hopkins and Hutchison, near Zelicks and the North Street Curry Shop, starting today at 6 p.m.

According to the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, the party will run until 10 p.m. with live entertainment, food, drinks and special appearances. For more information about the Block Party, go to txst.com/backthebobcats.