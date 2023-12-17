Fun books to read to children this holiday season

The holiday season is a special time of year for people of all ages, but children might be the most enthusiastic celebrants come December. Children spend much of the holiday season anticipating the arrival of the man in the red suit, and that enthusiasm can be contagious.

Families have their own unique traditions during the holiday season, but one popular way to harness kids’ enthusiasm between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day is to read them holiday stories. Here are a handful that kids may remember well into adulthood.

• “The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allsburg: The beloved tale is the story of a young boy who boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole.

• “Olive, the Other Reindeer,” by Vivian Walsh: Olive is no ordinary reindeer. In fact, Olive is a dog who heads to the North Pole believing she is a reindeer. Her decision to join Santa’s team ultimately benefits the big man and his trusty reindeer.

• “The Miracle of the First Poinsettia: A Mexican Christmas Story,” by Joanne Oppenheim: A little girl named Juanita is the star of this retelling of a traditional Mexican tale with a valuable lesson.

• “Gingerbread Mouse: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids,” by Katy Bratun: A fallen tree branch almost ruins Christmas for Mouse, whose determination and resourcefulness mixed in with a little Christmas magic ensures she finds a place to call home in time for the holidays.

• “Santa Claus and the Three Bears,” by Maria Modugno: This twist on the popular tale “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” finds three unsuspecting bears encountering a familiar fellow in a red suit upon returning home after a nighttime walk.

• “Twas the Night Before Christmas: Edited by Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st Century,” by Clement C. Moore: Parents will appreciate this updated version of the popular tale that, among other things, has removed the reference to Santa smoking.

• “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss: Children can join generations of fans that came before them as they hear the redemption story of the Grinch who was once determined to ruin Christmas for the happy people of Who-ville.

• “The Littlest Elf,” by Brandi Dougherty: This story focuses on a tiny elf named Oliver and a series of misadventures as he navigates his way through Santa’s workshop.

• “The Nutcracker,” by the New York City Ballet: The classic story is retold based on famed choreographer George Balanchine’s production.

The holiday season is steeped in tradition. Reading new and classic holiday stories to children is one tradition any family can embrace.