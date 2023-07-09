H-E-B sends care packages to military servicemembers in celebration of Independence Day

In honor of Independence Day, H-E-B will deliver 1,000 care packages to Texas military servicemembers serving the country away from home.

H-E-B invites customers to nominate an active-duty military servicemember to receive an H-E-B care package. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 1,000 are received. Visit the H-E-B Facebook page to learn how to nominate a military hero for a package filled with H-E-B goods that offer a taste of home anywhere around the world.

“H-E-B has a longstanding commitment to our nation’s military, and we are honored to celebrate our nation’s independence by sharing a taste of Texas with deserving military servicemembers currently serving our country away from home,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

This effort is one of more than 100 Independence Day celebrations H-E-B supports each year across Texas.