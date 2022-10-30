HASM honors community members for contributions

The Heritage Association of San Marcos held its Annual Members’ Meeting and Dinner Oct. 17 at Palmer’s Restaurant. The Riverwalk Committee began the evening in the courtyard by honoring Dr. Jack Byrom and Alison Tudor for their contributions to the Heritage Association.

After moving inside for dinner, President Debbie Austin was presented with the HASM Member of the Year award.

Brian Olson was presented with the Community Volunteer of the Year Award.

Article submitted by HASM