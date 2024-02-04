Hats Off for Veterans 24-25 higher education scholarship now available to vets

Hats Off For Veterans Inc (HOFV) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance to Veterans who are seeking to obtain their first higher educational degree, and to assist with professional development for those seeking a certification or license in a skilled trade.

The 2024-2025 scholarship application opened on Feb. 1. There will be two separate awards in the amount of $1,000. Each Veteran awardee will receive $500 per semester for the 2024-2025 academic year. Graduate students are not eligible to apply.

The purpose of the HOFV scholarship fund is to demonstrate our commitment to the Veterans in their endeavors toside ward attaining a higher education degree. HOFV is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those who have served our country and serves Veterans who reside in Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe and Travis Counties.

HOFV also offers an Apprenticeship Incentives Grant for professional development, certifications and licensing.

The applications are available online at HOFV. org.

For more information regarding HOFV, please email Lisa@HOFV.org, or visit www.HOFV.org.