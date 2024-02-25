Hays County Master Gardeners to host plant and tree sale

Hays County Master Gardeners announces the Spring Plant and Tree Sale, which will be held online and in-person this year. March is the perfect time to plant, and the Master Gardeners will bring their favorite vegetables and herbs to sell. Growing vegetables and herbs will allow gardeners to skip the line at the grocery store and harvest fresh this spring. The Hays County Master Gardeners will also lend expertise in helping gardeners with plantings and transplants for home gardens. These will include Texas Superstars, Texas native and adapted perennials, ornamental grasses and sedge, as well as trees and succulents perfect for the Hill Country climate.

The online sale link (hcmga. square.site) will be activated March 18 through March 26. Online purchases can be picked up at in-person shopping locations on Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Buda Downtown Greenspace and Gazebo and on Wednesday, March 27, 3 – 6 p.m. at the Dripping Springs Farmers Market. Find more information at hayscountymastergardeners. org The plants in this sale are propagated by Hays County Master Gardeners and selected specifically for the environment in this area of the State.

The proceeds of this sale benefit continuing education programs and training classes in the community.

The sale will feature spring/summer vegetables and herbs, Texas native and adapted plants and perennials, including for xeriscape, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, ground covers and other landscape plants.

Texas Master Gardeners is a volunteer service program designed to bring the best horticultural practices throughout the state to county residents. To become a Texas Master Gardener, a trainee attends a minimum of 50 hours of instruction conducted through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, then shares this knowledge by donating 50 hours of volunteer service back to the community.

Texas Master Gardeners’ assistance is found across the state — in school garden projects, horticultural therapy projects, community gardens and demonstration gardens — by volunteers who also conduct gardening education and discussion programs and answer your gardening questions.

For up-to-the minute news about the plant sale, visit facebook.com/HaysCountyGardeners/ or instagram.com/hayscountymastergardeners/