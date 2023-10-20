HEADING TO FAMILY FESTIVAL

This weekend is going to be busy as I have two spots to spend some time in. First, I’ll be going back to Martindale–this time to take in some of the activities associated with the Family Festival put on by the Friends of the Library there. Events are Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, and include games and activities. The Friends of the Library are also sponsoring a raffle and a silent auction which is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 413 Main St. Winners of the silent auction will be announced at 2 p.m. Proceeds do benefit the Martindale Community Library. Next for me is the 4th Annual C/10 Fly-In presented by Mike Billet Mirrors which is also set for Saturday at the San Marcos Regional Airport in the Commemorative Air Force Hanger. Everything from restored and modern trucks to honored planes will be on display from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. I have been meaning to get out to the airport to see exhibits for months and this is the perfect opportunity. Gate entrance fee for spectators is $5 and to participate in the truck show is $30 at the gate. Address for the event is 2249 Airport Drive. Trophies awarded at 2:30 p.m.