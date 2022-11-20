HEB honors veterans

As the U.S. marked Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 received 50 goodie bags from HEB San Marcos 2, Corp. no. 455.

HEB employees Kayla Reyna, Beverly Kelley and Ashley Etheridge delivered the goodie bags for AMVETS and VFW Veterans during a breakfast to commemorate the armed services on Friday, Nov. 11.

Veteran’s Day is known outside the United States as Armistice Day. The holiday marks the signing of the agreement in 1918 that ended World War I, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of each year.

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 is located at 1701 Hunter Rd.

For more information, contact their website at mauricetsuttlespost3413.godaddysites. com/