Heritage Society of San Marcos to host Mardi Gras Martini Happy Hour and Silent Auction

Photo from Metro Creative

Sunday, January 21, 2024

The Heritage Society of San Marcos will host a Mardi Gras Martini Happy Hour and Silent Auction on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Historica Hays County Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

The event will feature martinis and assorted libations, appetizers, jazz music and a chance to bid on items at the silent auction. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Heritage Association of San Marcos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the city and perpetuating traditions that beautify and enrich community life within San Marcos.

Tickets are $20 per person and available online at HeritageSanMarcos. org, or $25 per person at the door.

To donate to the silent auction, contact event organizer Renee Graham at rrg51@sbcglobal.net to arrange delivery of donated items. Donors will need to fill out a donation form and provide a description and value of the donated items.

