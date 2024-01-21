Heritage Society of San Marcos to host Mardi Gras Martini Happy Hour and Silent Auction

The Heritage Society of San Marcos will host a Mardi Gras Martini Happy Hour and Silent Auction on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Historica Hays County Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

The event will feature martinis and assorted libations, appetizers, jazz music and a chance to bid on items at the silent auction. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Heritage Association of San Marcos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the city and perpetuating traditions that beautify and enrich community life within San Marcos.

Tickets are $20 per person and available online at HeritageSanMarcos. org, or $25 per person at the door.

To donate to the silent auction, contact event organizer Renee Graham at rrg51@sbcglobal.net to arrange delivery of donated items. Donors will need to fill out a donation form and provide a description and value of the donated items.

