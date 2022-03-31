Hill Country Craft Beer Festival slated for April

Rotary Club of New Braunfels will host its popular Hill Country Craft Beer Festival. The one-day annual event will take place at Rockin’ R River Rides in Gruene on Saturday, April 23.

Visitors will be able to choose samples from more than 150 varieties of beer featuring over 30 Texas craft breweries. The event also features live music and amazing food vendors.

Rolling Out Barrels at Rockin’ R

The festival takes place at Rockin’ R River Rides: 1405 Gruene Road in New Braunfels. Gates open at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for general admission. The festival will end at 6 p.m. For more information, including details on the beer, music, and food available, visit www.hccbf.com.

A Cashless Festival

All guests will receive an RFID wristband upon entry to the 2022 festival. Any purchases, including beer samples, full beers, food, and merchandise, will easily be made using the wristband. Patrons will simply add a credit or debit card to their wristband for purchases — similar to opening a tab at a bar — only without the need to close the tab or leave a tip.

Drink Beer for a Good Cause

The Hill Country Craft Beer Festival helps Rotary Club of New Braunfels raise desperately needed funds for local nonprofit organizations. The Rotary Club of New Braunfels’ 2021 Hill Country Craft Beer Festival raised $25,000 to support Pink Warrior Advocates — a nonprofit that directly assists those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the Hill Country and surrounding areas.

The 2022 festival’s proceeds will be distributed to a variety of worthy local nonprofit organizations.

Ticket Packages

General admission tickets are $35 per person in advance ($40 at the gate) and include six complimentary three-ounce beer pours. VIP packages cost $125 in advance ($150 at the gate) and include the six beer tasters, as well as early access to the event. VIP attendees also receive an exclusive swag bag, a VIP meal, all-day VIP snacks, access to VIP-only lounge tent, and exclusive restrooms. Tickets are currently on sale at at www.hccbf.com/tickets.

About the Rotary Club of New Braunfels Foundation

Rotary Club of New Braunfels is part of a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Visit www.newbraunfelsrotary.org.

For more information, please contact: Hill Country Craft Beer Festival at www.hccbf.com