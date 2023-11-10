HONORING OUR VETERANS

First thing this weekend, join San Marcos in honoring those who have served in the armed forces with the Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. downtown. The weather this weekend will be blustery and cool, so pull on a pancho, grab a warm beverage from the Coffee Pot, and wave to all the local organizations as they honor our veterans.

After the parade, visit Cuauhtemoc Hall (1100 Patton St.) for the 2nd Annual Loteria Fest. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Loteria card for the Costume Contest. There will be food, arts and crafts and Loteria! It’s $7 to enter or $5 for veterans. Start your holiday shopping with gifts from local vendors. Play Loteria and win prizes. For more information, visit loteriafest.com End the night with some excellent live Texas music from David Beck featuring Parker Chapin at the brand-new Duett’s Texas Club at 420 Main Street in Martindale. This indoor stage has a fantastic sound system, perfect for an evening of dinner, drinks and down-home Texas tunes. The show starts at 6 p.m., and Duett’s has a full dinner menu. Looks to be a really sweet way to end your Saturday.

Listen to David Beck’s “North Star” on Spotify, Apple Music or iTunes. For tickets and information about the show, visit duettstx.com/music.