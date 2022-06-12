How to fit a workout into your busy schedule

With summer approaching, you may be thinking about making some health changes, but not sure where to start. Most of us are aware of the benefits related to daily exercise. Not only does your heart get a massive health-boost, but your entire body feels stronger and your stress level is reduced. So, if you know all this, and have most likely experienced the positive effects of a daily workout routine yourself, why is it so hard to stick to a healthy pattern? The truth is, we usually have such busy work and family schedules that daily exercise is the first to fall off our list of to-dos.

I completely understand, and that’s why I’ve come up with some useful tips on how to fit that much-needed exercise into your life, no matter the time constraints or pressures you face. Take a look!

6 Ways to Fit a Workout into Your Daily Schedule:

1. Make it an appointment

We make appointments with our doctors, with our clients, with our bosses, with our co-workers, with our friends. What if you made an appointment with yourself and made it something that could not be moved?

Making your health the number one priority, almost like your job. You wouldn’t show up late for work just because, so make your health like your job.

2. Consistency is key

Similar to tip 1, staying consistent is key to any new habit change. When you are consistent in your activities, they become much easier to do and, eventually, they become a non-negotiable part of your daily routine. It is no different when it comes to working out. Make a point of picking a specific time to do your daily exercise.

3. Find an account

ability partner Tell a co-worker, friend, trainer, group or coach what your plan is for your exercise routine. Having someone who can help you stay accountable can keep you on track especially those days that life tends to take over and you just don’t feel the motivation. (Hint: motivation is not always there; however, consistency is the key to seeing changes)

4. Find something you love to do

If you don’t love a workout routine, the likelihood of sticking to it is pretty slim. Find exercise that you can enjoy. Whether you love being outdoors, lifting weights, dance, gentle movements, running, spin class or walking, find something that motivates you to move. There are so many options out there, finding something you love to do is the key to staying consistent.

5. Have a plan

Plan what you’re going to do before you go to exercise. Have a calendar so you can check off the workouts you do and feel that little sense of accomplishment each time you workout. You can even set up a reward system for yourself. Planning ahead of time helps you make less decisions and just move your body.

6. Choose something over nothing

At the end of the day, choosing even small changes for a healthier body is a win-win. In fact, I recommend picking one small change to make at a time. Choose one thing to change, stick with it for three weeks consistently and then find the next best small change you can make. Success is built with small changes, not huge lifestyle overhauls. So, make those little changes and you’ll see huge results.

Make your health a priority and start developing a consistent, fun, daily workout routine — the above six tips give you the best chance of success. We look forward to seeing the healthy, happy you in no time! For additional tips on how to stay healthy and moving, get healthy habits reports with more tips. by messaging wellness@hayscountypt.com or calling 512-268- 9130.

Nicole Laird is a physical therapist at Hays County Physical Therapy and Wellness.

Correction: In the SMTXLife story Pelvic floor rehabilitation: that ran on Sunday, May 15, Celeste Cook referred to Hays County Physical Therapy and Wellness as Hill Country Physical Therapy. We regret the error.