Interactive murder mystery ’Murder‘s In the Heir’ set for Oct. 27-30 at the Price Center

Halloween weekend is the perfect time for the Broke Thespians Theatre Company’s (BTTC) final show of its 2022 season, “Murder’s in the Heir,” Oct. 27 - 30 at the Price Center. The play, by 2015 Ovation Artist Award winner, Billy St. John, turns the game of Clue into performance art. Almost every character in this mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who did it.

“‘Murder’s in the Heir’ is an extremely fun and vibrant performance with a cast that brings camp to the world of murder mystery and truly begs the question, ‘who did it?’” said director Miranda Martinez.

“With the audience interaction built so naturally into the show, you will really feel part of the action and can create your own ending,” said Mitchell Oden, co-founder and president of BTTC. “It’s the classic murder mystery that everyone loves and is perfect for the Halloween season — for the whole family.”

For families looking for an experience to end the year and celebrate the Halloween season, “Murder’s in the Heir” offers an family-friendly interactive comedy opportunity.

Tickets are $12 and available now at brokethespianstheatrecompany.org The Broke Thespians Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 dedicated to enriching the San Marcos community with performance and visual arts. “Murder’s In the Heir” is one of six productions the local company is presenting in 2022. Productions of “Romeo & Juliet,“ “The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee,” “The Smell of the Kill,” and most recently “White” have been held at the Price Center.