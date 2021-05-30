The Journey Continues: Commemorating Memorial Day Sun, 05/30/2021 - 5:00am My journey this week takes me back to a memory of a mother’s love that has forever stuck in my heart. I witnessed this on a Memorial Day over 50 years ago at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso. I saw a mother on her knees, leaning over ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about The Journey Continues: Commemorating Memorial Day