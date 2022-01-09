The Journey Continues: Going into the New Year, Part 2

I remind myself that the purpose of my column is about people and their relationship with Jesus Christ. With the impact the COVID-19 has had on our world, we now spend less time outside the home. It follows we have more time for reflection, Bible study, and prayer. We can meditate on how we can live in “peace within” no matter what challenges we face. The world is calling Believers to be genuine as we “practice what we preach.”

I have held on to the following script Ms. Virginia Benson, a local lady who once came with a friend to Redwood Church, gave me because she thought I might use it one day. Unfortunately, I do not know the original source, and hope he/she will approve of my twist for today’s times:

“God won’t ask what kind of car you drove; He’ll ask how many people you drove who didn’t have transportation.” (You can wear a mask, let the person sit in the back — or give out bus passes or money for taxis.)

“God won’t ask the square footage of your house; He’ll ask how man people you welcomed into your home.” (Harder to do due to COVID-19, but you can still distance with a smile and welcoming attitude.)

“God won’t ask about the clothes you had in your closet; He’ll ask how many people you helped to clothe.” (All of us have clothes we do not need. Give them away… and someone else will use them.)

“God won’t ask what your highest salary was; He’ll ask if you compromised your character to obtain it.” (Workers have new challenges; we should appreciate their challenges. Let us always pray blessing on those who serve in hospitals, respite or nursing facilities, and prisons).

“God won’t ask what your job title was; He’ll ask if you performed your job to the best of your ability.” (Lord, please make me aware if I start to slack or grow lazy in seeking to do your will).

“God won’t ask how many friends you had; He’ll ask how many people to whom you were a friend.” (Acquaintances and friends need to know we care about their day, even when we do not see them).

“God won’t ask in what neighborhood you lived; He’ll ask how you treated your neighbors.” (Jesus asked, “Who is my neighbor? Treat everyone as you would like to be treated).

“God won’t ask about the color of your skin; He’ll ask about the content of your character.” (Be sincere and be willing to consider how our upbringing may have influenced our perspective of race — it challenges us to do the hard work of changing viewpoints.)

“God won’t ask why it took you so long to seek salvation; He’ll lovingly take you to Heaven and not to the gates of Hell.” (Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved.)

“God won’t ask how many people you shared this with; He’ll ask if you were ashamed to share it with your friends.” (Do you find it difficult to talk about your faith? Use your emails or letters to share Bible verses or articles that you found feed your soul.)

The article ended with the following: “In happy moments, praise God. Difficult moments, seek God. Quiet moments, worship God. Painful moments, trust God. Every moment, thank God.”

I challenge all of us to read Luke 10:25-37…and go do likewise this year.

