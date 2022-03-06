The Journey Continues: Leadership: the Lessons of Jesus

My journey in the past took me to the discovery of the book, Leadership: Lessons of Jesus, by Bob Brines and Ray Pritchard, located in the small book section at the Post Exchange, USMA, West Point. It spoke to my heart and I want to share it with you. As a leader, Jesus never wrote a book, never taught a seminar, never owned a house, never led an army…but his leadership gives these lessons:

1. Leaders take care of their people: Mark 1:31, “He went to her, took her by the hand, and raised her up. The fever left her, and she began to serve them.” Please note in the verse Jesus did not instruct one of his followers to help the woman up, He became personally involved in solving the problem — a small detail for someone with such an important mission. I have a wonderful memory of a leader who cared for me 55 years ago while training to be an Army Infantry Ranger. We had gone through 18-hour days for nine weeks and while in route from the north Florida swamps to Fort Benning, Ga., in ten two-and-a-half-ton trucks, our Company Commander stopped the vehicles and ordered: “All troops, take off your boots and socks, lay on your back and point your ‘dogs’ toward the sky.” He then went down the line, examining and touching every foot in inspecting for blisters/sores.

2. Eating with the troops: “While He (Jesus) was reclining at the table in Levi’s house,” Mark 2:15. The Gospels reveal how often food and drink were the backdrops for so many of Jesus’ most powerful and important lessons (the Last Supper, for example). It is not just coincidence that Scripture so often uses food as a metaphor for knowledge and learning. Bread, meat, milk and honey are all biblical synonyms for knowledge. They are spread throughout the New Testament from his first miracle of turning water into wine to one of us last appearance when Jesus cooked the disciples’ breakfast by the Sea of Galilee. Leaders eat with their troops. Food can be a great catalyst for building relationships for teaching and a wise leader will be sure to break bread occasionally with those he seeks to lead; and he will always be the last in line.

3. Leaders tell stories: Wise leaders will take note — the most effective communicators have been great storytellers. Why? Everyone loves a story, and they are like windows to the truth. Mark 3:23, “Jesus summoned them and spoke to them in parables.” Jesus both established and perfected the use of parables as a leadership methodology. Just think of the heroes Jesus created in his stories that continue to inspire us — the good Samaritan, the wise virgins, the poor widow, and the good and faithful servant. We must make certain that, like Jesus, we are not the heroes of our stories — build others up by observing when they excel; use a story as an example to convey important lessons.

4. Leaders calm the storm: Mark 4:40, “He said to them, ‘Why are you fearful? Do you still have no faith?” Just as Jesus calmed both the physical storm and the storms in the hearts of his followers, leadership today requires the same kind of effort. Turbulent times are sure to come, and when they do, it is imperative for a leader to be a calming, steadying influence. Many appear impressive when everyone is cheering, but a storm is the true test of a leader’s mettle. When there is a need to control panic or fear, a leader address the problem in a deliberate, reassuring manner speaking in a calming tone.

5. Beginning with gratitude: “Taking the seven loaves, He gave thanks, broke the loaves, and keep on giving them to his disciples,” Mark 8:6. As a leader, our resources are finite and often seem inadequate for the situation. Jesus, of course, had infinite resources, but teaches us in the passage that we must be grateful for what we have and use it in faith. Jesus also understood delegation by asking the disciples to pass out the food rather than doing it himself.