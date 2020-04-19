The Journey Continues: Passion Week Quiz

The journey this week takes me to a review of the story of Jesus during the week prior to Easter. The resurrection of Jesus from the dead is the central part of Christianity and our faith. For review, please answer the following questions on the Bible from F.H. Moehlmann.

Is it True or False?

1. The Roman governor, King Herod, agreed to all the requests of the Jews respecting Jesus’ death.

2. Jesus’ garments at his death were given to his disciples.

3. The inscription over the cross was written in Greek, Arabic and Latin.

4. The Jews asked Pilate to remove the body of Jesus from the cross.

5. The disciples of Jesus did not know which of them was the betrayer of the Lord.

6. Jesus in the upper room warned Peter and foretold his fall.

7. Jesus’ first words on the cross were, “Father, into Thy hands I commend my spirit.”

8. Christ and the disciples sang a hymn in the upper room before they departed for the Mount of Olives.

9. Peter was the only disciple to promise Jesus on the night of his arrest that he would remain faithful to him unto death.

10. The Jewish Council had condemned Jesus to death because he had confessed to be the son of God.

11. Jesus knew from the beginning who would betray him.

12. A Roman Centurion soldier at the crucifixion seeing what had happened said, "Surely this was a righteous man."

13. Two women attended the place where Jesus was buried.

14. At Christ’s death there was a great earthquake and the Temple curtain to the high holy room was torn from top to bottom.

15. Nicodemus went to Pilate and asked for the body of Jesus.

16. Pilate’s soldiers platted the crown of thorns that was placed on Jesus’ head.

17. Jesus on the day of His death did prophesy.

18. On Jesus’ burial day two former enemies, Pilate and Herod, became friends.

19. Judas cast the 30 pieces of silver at the chief priest’ and elders’ feet.

20. The chief priests were among those who had come out to the Garden to apprehend Jesus.

Answers:

1. False: John 19:19-20

2. False: John 19:23-24

3. False: John 19:20

4. True: John 19:31

5. True: Matthew 26:22

6. True: Luke 22:31-34

7. False: Luke 23:34

8. True: Mark 14:26

9. False: Mark 14:31

10. True: Luke 22:66-71

11. True: John 6:64,70-71

12. True: Luke 23:47

13. True: Mark 15:47

14. True: Matthew 27:51

15. False: Luke 23:50-52

16. True: John 19:2

17. True: Luke 23:43

18. True: Luke 23:12

19. False: Matthew 27:5

20. True: Luke 22: 50-53