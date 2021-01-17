KMFA 89.5 announces programming for virtual opening celebration “Live from the Draylen Mason”

KMFA 89.5, Austin’s listener-supported classical music station, announces the full schedule for “Live from the Draylen Mason,” a Grand Opening Celebration, Jan. 29 – 31. “Live from the Draylen Mason” events will include three days of streaming programming by locally and nationally acclaimed artists. Tickets are available at kmfa.org/live. Having just ...

