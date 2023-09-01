Kyle's Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival goes aloft

All eyes will be looking up at Lake Kyle Park in Kyle, the Pie Capital of Texas, as the city hosts its Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend.

Gates open Friday at 5 p.m. and admission is free.

There is free parking and shuttles will be available at Steeplechase Park, Lehman High School and Tobias Elementary School. There will be limited ADA parking available at Lake Kyle Park, as well as at all shuttle locations. The free shuttles will run from 6:30-11 p.m., Friday and continuously during festival hours Saturday.

Among the performers scheduled for Friday are: Guy Forsyth & The Texas Horns, from 5:30-7 p.m.; Del Castillo, 8-9 p.m.; and Roger Creager, 9:30-10:30 p.m On Saturday, music starts earlier in the afternoon, with Destiny Navaira ft. Raulito, 3-4 p.m.; Las Fenix, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Los Texmaniacs ft. Flaco Jimenez, 6-7:30 p.m.; Ram Herrera, 8-9 p.m.; and Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution, 9:30 -10:30 p.m. On Friday, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., there is a Cornhole Tournament. Tethered rides are available from 7 -9:30 p.m.

One of the main attractions is the Hot Air Balloon Glow scheduled from 7:30 8:30 p.m. today. Gates close Friday at 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, gates open at 6:30 a.m. with the Grand Ascension of hot air balloons expected at 7 a.m. Tethered rides are available from 7-10:30 a.m.

And in keeping with traditional Labor Day activities, for those so inclined, there are Pie Connect or Pie or No Pie games, starting at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., there is a Kid's Pie Eating Contest, and contestants may register on-site at the Pie Tent. Later the pies get an older crowd as at 11 a.m., the Pie Eating Contest is set, with contestants able to register on-site at the Pie Tent.

At noon, visitors are welcome to go get messy at the Make Your Own Mud Pie activity.

At 1 p.m., the Pie Baking Contest gets underway with contestant check-in at noon at the Pie Tent.

At 2 p.m., there is a Pi Recital Contest, and contestants may register onsite at the Pie Tent. There is more mud pie making in store at 4 p.m. From 7 -9:30 p.m., there are tethered hot air balloon rides, weather permitting. The Hot Air Balloon Glow is from 7:30-8:30 p.m., also weather permitting, with a Drone Show at 9 p.m.