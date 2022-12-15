Let the slime begin!: Students raise funds for Travis Elementary Scholarship

Students at Travis Elementary in San Marcos had a fundraiser to collect money for a Travis Scholarship that would be awarded in the spring to a San Marcos high school senior who had previously attended Travis. The students raised $750 for the scholarship.

Here is what happened:

The Student Council did extensive research to determine how to make the “best” slime. They decided on three colors of slime — red, orange and green. The two classes who raised the most money got to “SLIME” the Principal, Scott Macini, and Asst. Principal Shannon Voigt.

Since the Rotary Club of San Marcos matches the money raised by Travis students, bringing the total amount of the scholarship up to $1,500, the students allowed the Rotary Club representative, Ben Duncan, to "slime" the principals as well.

After the two classes finished, all 550-plus scholars started to chant: “Pour the buckets! Pour the buckets!” So, the teachers decided to oblige the roaring crowd.

Thanks goes out to all the Travis scholars for making this fundraising program a success again this year.

Submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos