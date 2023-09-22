FRIDAY

Riley’s Tavern

Friday Funktion Friday, Sept. 22 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.

Tina Jackson Duo Friday, Sept. 22, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Minda Lacy Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Happy Cow

Ian Tonroy & The Convoy Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

Riley’s Tavern

Jesse Stratton Band (Day 1 of 2) Friday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Dr. Juice Legs & Friends Friday, Sept. 22. Details TBD Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for info.

129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY Patio Dolcetto

Mermaid Parade, 21+ Spectator Party (Kolaches & Mer-Mosas) Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

322 Cheatham St.

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors, Wezmer, Days of Summer and Whisker Woods Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Live music - Choo-Cha Booch Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Full On Fiasco Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Cheatham Street

The Droptines Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $10-12; This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

An Evening with Willis Alan Ramsey Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

All ages - Get tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Marc

Gentleman’s Club Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m.

Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Happy Cow

1999: The Legacy of Prince Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Get tickets at happycowtickets.com.

9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

The Porch

Mermaid Fest Party featuring Zero G DJ Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 p.m. - 2 a.m.

No cover, 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 24 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Springtown Roasters Wildfire Benefit Live music, raffle, silent auction, dinner plates Sunday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110