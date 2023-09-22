Live Music
FRIDAY
Riley’s Tavern
Friday Funktion Friday, Sept. 22 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.
Tina Jackson Duo Friday, Sept. 22, 7 to 10 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Music - Minda Lacy Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Happy Cow
Ian Tonroy & The Convoy Friday, Sept. 22, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels
Riley’s Tavern
Jesse Stratton Band (Day 1 of 2) Friday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Dr. Juice Legs & Friends Friday, Sept. 22. Details TBD Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for info.
129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY Patio Dolcetto
Mermaid Parade, 21+ Spectator Party (Kolaches & Mer-Mosas) Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
322 Cheatham St.
Industry SMTX
Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - The Mystical Hot Chocolate Endeavors, Wezmer, Days of Summer and Whisker Woods Saturday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Live music - Choo-Cha Booch Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Full On Fiasco Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Cheatham Street
The Droptines Saturday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $10-12; This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
An Evening with Willis Alan Ramsey Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
All ages - Get tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Marc
Gentleman’s Club Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 p.m.
Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
Happy Cow
1999: The Legacy of Prince Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Get tickets at happycowtickets.com.
9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels
The Porch
Mermaid Fest Party featuring Zero G DJ Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 p.m. - 2 a.m.
No cover, 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 24 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Springtown Roasters Wildfire Benefit Live music, raffle, silent auction, dinner plates Sunday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 - 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110