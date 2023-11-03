Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Comedy - Evan Lopez Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Kelly Willis Band Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. All ages show. Tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer
Riley’s Tavern
Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Nov. 3, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SATURDAY
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Backbone Chili Cookoff Huge cash prize judged by People’s Choice Saturday, Nov. 4, Doors: 8 a.m. Start: 9 a.m. $10 tickets - Vendors, live music, food All ages event. tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/416023 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer
City Park
Community Tree Giveaway Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) FREE; limit 2 per household, first come, first served 170 Charles Austin Dr.
Industry SMTX
Andrew Blanton Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
An Acoustic Evening with William Beckmann - Fully seated Saturday, Nov. 4 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$90; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Western Express Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday,Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 5 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Nov. 5, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
The Marc
Radical Audio Visual Experience Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. $40 artist presale/RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.