FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live Comedy - Evan Lopez Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Kelly Willis Band Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. All ages show. Tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/ live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Nov. 3, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Backbone Chili Cookoff Huge cash prize judged by People’s Choice Saturday, Nov. 4, Doors: 8 a.m. Start: 9 a.m. $10 tickets - Vendors, live music, food All ages event. tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/416023 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer

City Park

Community Tree Giveaway Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) FREE; limit 2 per household, first come, first served 170 Charles Austin Dr.

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

An Acoustic Evening with William Beckmann - Fully seated Saturday, Nov. 4 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$90; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Western Express Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday,Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 5 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Nov. 5, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Marc

Radical Audio Visual Experience Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. $40 artist presale/RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.