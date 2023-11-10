Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Marie Murphy Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Duett’s Texas Club
The Droptines Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, Nov. 10, 7 - 10 p.m.
Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
Donovan Hatcher Trio Friday, Nov. 10, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Briscoe Friday, Nov. 10 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$20; Available at cheathamstreet.com
The Marc
Taylor Fest Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.
Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
SATURDAY
Downtown San Marcos
Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.
Cuauhtemoc Hall
2nd Annual Loteria Fest Costume contest: Come as your favorite Loteria Card Food, arts & crafts. $7 entry; $5 for Veterans Info: loteriafest.com 1100 Patton St.
Industry SMTX
Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m.
All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Duett’s Texas Club
David Beck with Parker Chapin Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Patio Dolcetto
Live music - Choo-Cha Booch Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 - 10 p.m.
No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Tanner Carlson Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Roy Heinrich & The Pickups Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
DJ Secret Levels Saturday, Nov. 11; 9 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m.
San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
Roughhouse Brewing
Beer Mile Trail Run Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Run on our private trail. Enjoy some beers and friendly competition.
680 Oakwood Loop
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 5 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.
Industry SMTX
Cactus Flats Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly every second Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Monte Good
Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.
All ages
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Nov. 12, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
JT Tuttle Sunday, Nov. 12, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Bullshit and Ballads in the Ballroom Sunday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
All ages; Free Show with James Steinle, Julet McConkey and Gabe Wootton 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 - 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110