FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Marie Murphy Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Duett’s Texas Club

The Droptines Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Nov. 10, 7 - 10 p.m.

Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Donovan Hatcher Trio Friday, Nov. 10, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Briscoe Friday, Nov. 10 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$20; Available at cheathamstreet.com

The Marc

Taylor Fest Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.

Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

SATURDAY

Downtown San Marcos

Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Cuauhtemoc Hall

2nd Annual Loteria Fest Costume contest: Come as your favorite Loteria Card Food, arts & crafts. $7 entry; $5 for Veterans Info: loteriafest.com 1100 Patton St.

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m.

All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Duett’s Texas Club

David Beck with Parker Chapin Friday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Patio Dolcetto

Live music - Choo-Cha Booch Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 - 10 p.m.

No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Tanner Carlson Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Roy Heinrich & The Pickups Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

DJ Secret Levels Saturday, Nov. 11; 9 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m.

San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Beer Mile Trail Run Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Run on our private trail. Enjoy some beers and friendly competition.

680 Oakwood Loop

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 5 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Industry SMTX

Cactus Flats Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly every second Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Monte Good

Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.

All ages

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Nov. 12, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

JT Tuttle Sunday, Nov. 12, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Bullshit and Ballads in the Ballroom Sunday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

All ages; Free Show with James Steinle, Julet McConkey and Gabe Wootton 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110