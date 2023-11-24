FRIDAY Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Thanksgiving Dance with Thomas Michael Riley Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

$10 tickets - Vendors, live music, food All ages event. Get tickets: devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer

Savage’s Wimberley

Slashes & Strings Friday, Nov. 24, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

You Request it: All Request Piano can play it.

Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Piano fun, full menu, and specials on liquor and domestic mini pitchers with music by @ allrequestpiano.

202 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Nov. 24, 8 - 11 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY Industry SMTX

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Nov. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Jack’s Roadhouse

Medical Benefit for Monte Nusbaum Saturday, Nov. 25 - 1 to 5 p.m.

$12 donation: BBQ chicken, potato salad, beans, jalapeno & bread 1625 W. Hopkins St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Taylor Alexander Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Duett’s Texas Club

Grady Spencer and The Work with Matthew McNeal Saturday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music with Milan Moorman Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 - 10 p.m.

No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Riley’s Tavern

Dallas Burrow Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Kenny Normal, Window Shop: What The Funk Saturday, Nov. 25; Doors at 9 p.m.

21+ $10 18+ $15 Lineup schedule TBA; check taproomsanmarcos. com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m.

San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 26 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Michael O’Connor’s Rock and Roll Party Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.

All ages; Free show

4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Nov. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, Nov. 26, 4 - 7 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley