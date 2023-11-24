LIVE MUSIC
FRIDAY Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Thanksgiving Dance with Thomas Michael Riley Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.
$10 tickets - Vendors, live music, food All ages event. Get tickets: devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer
Savage’s Wimberley
Slashes & Strings Friday, Nov. 24, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
You Request it: All Request Piano can play it.
Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.
Piano fun, full menu, and specials on liquor and domestic mini pitchers with music by @ allrequestpiano.
202 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Nov. 24, 8 - 11 p.m.
Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SATURDAY Industry SMTX
Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Nov. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Jack’s Roadhouse
Medical Benefit for Monte Nusbaum Saturday, Nov. 25 - 1 to 5 p.m.
$12 donation: BBQ chicken, potato salad, beans, jalapeno & bread 1625 W. Hopkins St.
Roughhouse Brewing
Taylor Alexander Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Duett’s Texas Club
Grady Spencer and The Work with Matthew McNeal Saturday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music with Milan Moorman Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 - 10 p.m.
No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Riley’s Tavern
Dallas Burrow Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Kenny Normal, Window Shop: What The Funk Saturday, Nov. 25; Doors at 9 p.m.
21+ $10 18+ $15 Lineup schedule TBA; check taproomsanmarcos. com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m.
San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Nov. 26 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Michael O’Connor’s Rock and Roll Party Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m.
All ages; Free show
4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.
194 S Guadalupe St.
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Nov. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, Nov. 26, 4 - 7 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley