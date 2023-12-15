Live Music
FRIDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
House Cup Member Happy Hour $2 off pours on third Fridays of each month Friday, Dec. 15, 5 - 7 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, Dec. 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Bri Bagwell Christmas with John Cannon and Grant Gilbert of the Lowdown Drifters Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Tickets available at devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32
Happy Cow
Undercover Killas Saturday, Dec. 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover/indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Attic Ted Xmas Opera Friday, Dec. 15, Details TBD Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Roughhouse Brewing
Candace Bellamy Duo Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 - 7 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Roughhouse Brewing
Deck the House Opening Party Hot cocoa, lighting displays and scavenger hunt Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Duett’s Texas Club
Restos and the Tender Things Saturday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Jack’s Roadhouse
Rock House at the RoadHouse Saturday, Dec. 16 - 8 p.m. to midnight Come for the specials and stay for the music 1625 W. Hopkins St.
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub
Magic Hunks - Girls Night Out Show Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. Tickets available at facebook.com/ seanpatrickstx 202 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Dr. Dubbist - DJ set Friday, Dec. 15; Doors 10 p.m. 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 17 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
South Austin Moonlighters Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. Free 4041 Farm to Market 32
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Duett’s Texas Club
Tacky Christmas Extravaganza w/ Joel Hofmann and Mark Jungers Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Nick Garza & Friends Sunday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Free show in the barroom 4041 Farm to Market 32