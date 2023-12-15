FRIDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

House Cup Member Happy Hour $2 off pours on third Fridays of each month Friday, Dec. 15, 5 - 7 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, Dec. 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Bri Bagwell Christmas with John Cannon and Grant Gilbert of the Lowdown Drifters Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Tickets available at devilsbackbonetavern. com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32

Happy Cow

Undercover Killas Saturday, Dec. 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover/indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Attic Ted Xmas Opera Friday, Dec. 15, Details TBD Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Candace Bellamy Duo Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 - 7 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Deck the House Opening Party Hot cocoa, lighting displays and scavenger hunt Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Duett’s Texas Club

Restos and the Tender Things Saturday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Jack’s Roadhouse

Rock House at the RoadHouse Saturday, Dec. 16 - 8 p.m. to midnight Come for the specials and stay for the music 1625 W. Hopkins St.

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub

Magic Hunks - Girls Night Out Show Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. Tickets available at facebook.com/ seanpatrickstx 202 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Dr. Dubbist - DJ set Friday, Dec. 15; Doors 10 p.m. 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 17 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

South Austin Moonlighters Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. Free 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Duett’s Texas Club

Tacky Christmas Extravaganza w/ Joel Hofmann and Mark Jungers Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Nick Garza & Friends Sunday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Free show in the barroom 4041 Farm to Market 32