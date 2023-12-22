FRIDAY

Savage’s Wimberley

No Permit Friday, Dec. 22, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

Happy Cow

Ryan Snipes & Dynamite Eldorado Saturday, Dec. 22, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 21 & up; no cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Seasons Greetings II presented by Hell City Paradise Featuring: Outlet Odyssey, Rover, Into Despair, FM Rodeo, Neapolitan Friday, Dec. 22; Doors at 9 p.m. Details TBA; check taproomsanmarcos. com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Alan Sosa & Friends Saturday, Dec. 23, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Bakersfield Texas Friday, Dec. 23, 9 - 11:55 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 24, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 24 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Vance Loggins’ Xmas Eve Songwriter Roundup Featuring all the great songwriters you love in SMTX Friday, Dec. 22; Doors at 9 p.m. Doors @ 8 p.m. 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110