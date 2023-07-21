FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live music - Bobcat Friday, July 21, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, July 21, 7 - 10 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Texas ATRAS Friday, July 21, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Nate De Leon Friday, July 21 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Happy Cow

Controlled Burn Friday, July 21, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover/Free show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Marc

Emorfik Friday, July 21, 9 p.m.

Free show/RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Central Texas Metal Fest (Day 1) PRE-PARTY LINEUP 7/21: The Beaumonts, Neapolitan and Mugdog Friday, July 21 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets: $10/day or $15 for the weekend Minors: $5 surcharge 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Hazy Hays Release Come try our first-ever Hazy IPA Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m..

680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, July 22, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live music - Tanner Carlson Saturday, July 22, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Middleton Brewing

Nate Guthrie Saturday, July 22, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Erica Michelle Duo Saturday, July 22, 6 to 9 p.m.. 680 Oakwood Loop

Savage’s Wimberley

Full On Fiasco Saturday, July 22, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Central Texas Metal Fest (Day 2) OFFICIAL LINEUP: Vacha, Intersect, Hatewaker, Cerebral Desecration, Into Despair, Stitched Up, End of Evergreen, Overthrow, Orbital Waves, Batlips, Voltreus, Azoth The Blind Saturday, July 22 All ages until 9 p.m.

Tickets: $10/day or $15 for the weekend Minors: $5 surcharge 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Gus Clark and The Least of His Problems Saturday, July 22, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

The Taproom

Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, July 23 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

129 E Hopkins St.

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, July 23, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Studio San Martian

Punks and Painters: Local artists and musicians Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

All ages event 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, July 23, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley Montana Sand Sunday, July 23, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, July 23 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110